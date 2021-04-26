Gary Gordon Cope Acquires 57,000 Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Stock

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$30,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,610.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 81,500 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$42,380.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 18,500 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$9,712.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 70,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$41,650.00.

VIPR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.50. 161,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,913. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

