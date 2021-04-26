Gas Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $14.18 or 0.00026374 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $143.62 million and approximately $58.62 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.