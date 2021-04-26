GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post $194.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.38 million and the highest is $199.03 million. GasLog posted sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $753.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOG. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 208.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

