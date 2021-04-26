GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

GATX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. 170,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. GATX has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

