GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:GDI traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$55.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$28.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.