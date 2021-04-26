General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.19

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
