General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.19

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

