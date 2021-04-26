General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

GIS opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.