General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in General Mills by 47.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.