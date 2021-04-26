Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $35.35 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and $4.42 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00014747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00741715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.24 or 0.07380216 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

