GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Achieves $151,959.23

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 169.1% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $151,959.23 and approximately $4,690.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,412,780 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

