Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.89

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1326964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

