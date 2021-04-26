GeoDB Market Cap Hits $20.39 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. GeoDB has a market cap of $20.39 million and $574,164.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.