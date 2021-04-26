GET Protocol Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.30 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00010246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00744072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.70 or 0.07425291 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

