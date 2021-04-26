Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.37

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

