GeyserCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33,506.09 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,506.09 and $28.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,650.80 or 2.19877576 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,479,434 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

