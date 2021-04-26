Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $388,483.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

