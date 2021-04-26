Giant Trading Up 57.1% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 160.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $248,853.22 and approximately $29.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.