Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.
Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.
