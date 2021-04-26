Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.