Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

