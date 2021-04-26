Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.63.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,568. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

