Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.63.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 513,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,552. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

