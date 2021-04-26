Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $102,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

