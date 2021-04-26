Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

