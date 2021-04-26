Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY stock remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Monday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

