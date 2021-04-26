Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.95

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 166480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $758.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

