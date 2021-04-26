Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $21.14 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.