Glass Houses Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Glass Houses Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLHAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. Glass Houses Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Glass Houses Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GLHAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Glass Houses Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Glass Houses Acquisition Company Profile

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.