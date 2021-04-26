GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,340.60 ($17.52). 4,300,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,381. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,292.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,341.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

