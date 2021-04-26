Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

