Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Global Net Lease worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

