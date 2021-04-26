Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

GPN stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.03. 7,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $147.28 and a 1-year high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

