Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,505.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $90,505.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

