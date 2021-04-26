Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

