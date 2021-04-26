Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.50% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,503,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,648,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

