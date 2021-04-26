Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. 295,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

