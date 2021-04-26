Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

