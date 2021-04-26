Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post sales of $126.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $611.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $699.05 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $736.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

