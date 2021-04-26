Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Glu Mobile worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 606,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 568,600 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.49 on Monday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

