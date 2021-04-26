GMS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 14,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,002% compared to the average volume of 694 call options.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.27. 228,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GMS by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

