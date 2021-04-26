GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Cap of $219.45 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $219.45 million and approximately $711,199.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

