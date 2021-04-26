GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.36 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $221.36 million and approximately $635,350.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

