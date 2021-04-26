GoByte (GBX) One Day Volume Tops $3,143.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $751,742.21 and $3,143.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006507 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

