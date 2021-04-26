GoByte Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $771,984.55 and $3,363.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006345 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

