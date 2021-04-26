Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

