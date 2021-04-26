Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $48,236.59 and approximately $3,891.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 145.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

