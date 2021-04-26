Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $265,531.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00999140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.96 or 0.00725262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.46 or 1.00049735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

