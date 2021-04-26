Golden Goose Reaches One Day Volume of $232,516.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.64 million and $232,516.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.