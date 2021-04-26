Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Position Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned 7.71% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,003. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

