GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 20,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00.

GDRX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

