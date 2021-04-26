Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.13

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

